ADVERTISEMENT

Water level stands at 43.64 feet in Mettur dam

October 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - SALEM/ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 43.64 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet here on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 8,223 cusecs while the discharge into River Cauvery for drinking water purpose stood at 500 cusecs. The storage was 14.04 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the area was 57.40 mm.

Bhavanisagar dam 

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 518 cusecs. At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 68.40 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 10.29 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 1,500 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US