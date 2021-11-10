Water level remains at 119 feet in Mettur Dam

The discharge was maintained at 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday

The water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam continues to remain at 119 feet, against the full reservoir level of 120 feet. The discharge was maintained at 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the storage was 91.88 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc. The inflow was 21,027 cusecs and the discharge was 20,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 100 cusecs into the canal. Rainfall recorded in the area was 3.80 mm. Public Works Department officials said that they would continue to monitor the inflow and alert the district collectors in 12 delta region and also the collectors of Erode and Namakkal for taking necessary precautionary measures. They added that as per the guidelines of the State government, water level will be maintained at 119 feet. “Since there is not much rain in the catchment areas, inflow is not expected to increase,” they added.