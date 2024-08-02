Water level nears 95 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

With the inflow continuing to be over 5,000 cusecs, water level in Bhavanisagar dam is nearing 95 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet on Friday.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 94.09 feet while the inflow was 6,819 cusecs. The storage was 24.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 700 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 250 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the catchment areas, the average inflow in the past 24 hours was at 6,729 cusecs.

