ADVERTISEMENT

Water level nears 95 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - August 02, 2024 06:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the inflow continuing to be over 5,000 cusecs, water level in Bhavanisagar dam is nearing 95 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet on Friday.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 94.09 feet while the inflow was 6,819 cusecs. The storage was 24.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 700 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 250 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the catchment areas, the average inflow in the past 24 hours was at 6,729 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US