GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level nears 95 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - August 02, 2024 06:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the inflow continuing to be over 5,000 cusecs, water level in Bhavanisagar dam is nearing 95 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet on Friday.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 94.09 feet while the inflow was 6,819 cusecs. The storage was 24.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 700 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 250 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the catchment areas, the average inflow in the past 24 hours was at 6,729 cusecs.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.