Water level nears 92 feet in Bhavanisagar dam

Published - July 30, 2024 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With inflow continuing to be over 10,000 cusecs, the water level in Bhavanisagar dam is nearing 92 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet here on Tuesday.

At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 92.12 feet while the storage was 22.32 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 700 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris, the inflow started to increase from Monday evening. “The inflow that was 7,614 cusecs at 2 p.m. on Monday increased to 20,947 cusecs at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and dropped to 14,072 cusecs at 2 p.m.,” the official added.

The official said the inflow is expected to increase as the discharge from Pilloor reservoir in Coimbatore district was stepped up.

