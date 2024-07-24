Water level nears 88 feet in Mettur dam

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur neared 88 feet on Wednesday evening.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that at 4 p.m., the inflow was 34,690 cusecs while water level stood at 87.72 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet. Discharge into River Cauvery was 1,000 cusecs while the storage was 50.08 tmc ft as against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The official added that inflow had dropped from 60,771 cusecs in the morning to less than 35,000 cusecs in the evening.

The water level in Bhavanisagar dam stood at 85.15 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 1,394 cusecs while the discharge was 600 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 18.57 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.