Water level nears 85 feet at Bhavanisagar Dam

Water level at the Bhavanisagar Dam stood at 85 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet here on Monday.

At 2 p.m., water level stood at 84.31 feet, while storage stood at 18.08 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow stood at 4,426 cusecs while the discharge stood at 600 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said rain in the catchment areas had reduced leading to decreased inflow.

