Water level nearing100 ft at Bhavani Sagar

With the inflow continuing to be around 13,000 cusecs, the water level at Bhavani Sagar dam inched closer to 100 feet on Saturday evening.

At 6 p.m., the water level was 98.87 feet, as against the maximum reservoir level (MRL) of 105 feet. While the inflow was 13,602 cusecs, the discharge was 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal and 600 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals. The storage was 27.852 tmc, as against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.

A Public Works Department official said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored for every month was specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December.

Once the water level touches 102 feet, surplus water would be discharged through the spillways into River Bhavani, he said. If the inflow continued to be around 10,000 cusecs, the water level would touch 100 feet by afternoon on Sunday.

Inflow into Mettur increases

The inflow to Mettur dam increased to 45,000 cusecs on Saturday morning.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam was 70.05 ft against the total scale of 120 ft and the strored capacity of water in the dam was 32,743 mcft.

The inflow to the dam was 45,000 cusecs and outflow to Cauvery river was maintained at 1,000 cusecs. The inflow increased to 43,000 cusecs from 30,000 cusecs on Friday night.

Officials said 1,40,000 cusecs of water has been released from Kabini and K.R.S dams and the inflow is expected to gradually increase from Sunday morning.