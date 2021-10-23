Water level nearing 98 feet at Mettur dam

Discharge from Karnataka dams up

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam is nearing 98 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Saturday.

Rain in catchments

Due to rain in catchment areas and increase in discharge from dams in Karnataka, the inflow started to increase in the past two days.

Officials of the Public Works Department said the inflow increased from 13,477 cusecs on Friday to 39,634 cusecs on Saturday while the discharge was 100 cusecs into River Cauvery and 550 cusecs in the canal.

The water level stood at 97.80 feet while the storage was 62.02 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc. Rainfall recorded in the area was 17.20 mm.

Bhavanisagar Dam

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 7,644 cusecs while the discharge continues to be at 7,600 cusecs, including 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 4,800 cusecs into River Bhavani and 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai-Thadappalli canals.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 102 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. Rainfall recorded in the area was 41.2 mm.