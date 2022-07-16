Water level nearing 96 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode

The water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir is nearing 96 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Saturday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 95.56 feet that was 93.10 feet on Friday morning. The discharge from Pilloor reservoir at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore continued to be 12,000 cusecs while the inflow at the Bhavanisagar reservoir stood at 14,894 cusecs.

“Since rain stopped in the catchment areas, water level will go up slowly,” an official said. The storage was 25.39 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Discharge stood at 1,005 cusecs, they added.