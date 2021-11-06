Water level nearing 115 feet in Mettur Dam

The water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur is nearing 115 feet, against the full reservoir level of 120 feet.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m. Saturday, the inflow was 15,740 cusecs and the discharge was 400 cusecs into the canal and 100 cusecs into River Cauvery.

The water level stood at 114.46 feet and the storage was 84.91 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 4,822 cusecs while the discharge was 100 cusecs into River Cauvery.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the water level stood at 103.53 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 31.57 tmc, against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. Rainfall recorded in the area was 7.8 mm.