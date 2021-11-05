Water level nearing 114 ft. in Mettur Dam

SALEM

05 November 2021 23:23 IST

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam is nearing 114 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Friday.

Inflow

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 11,772 cusecs and the discharge was 500 cusecs into the canal and 100 cusecs into River Cauvery.

The water level stood at 113.59 feet while the storage was 83.61 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.50 tmc ft.

Rainfall recorded in the area was 3.80 mm.

Bhavanisagar Dam

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 4,922 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs into the Arakkankottai - Thadappalli canals.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 102.78 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.95 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Rainfall in the area was 7.8 mm.