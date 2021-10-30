Water level nearing 110 feet in Mettur

SALEM

30 October 2021 23:16 IST

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam is nearing 110 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Saturday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 16,795 cubic feet per seconds (cusecs) and the discharge at 500 cusecs into the canal and 100 cusecs into the River Cauvery. The water level stood at 109.70 feet while the storage was 77.98 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 3,309 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 800 cusecs into the River Bhavani and 200 cusecs into the Arakkankottai - Thadappalli canals. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 102 against the maximum storage level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.