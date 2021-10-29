Water level nearing 109 ft in Mettur

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam is nearing 109 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Friday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 25,564 cusecs and the discharge at 500 cusecs into the canal and 100 cusecs into the River Bhavani. The water level stood at 108.72 feet while the storage was 76.60 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 4,416 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 1,900 cusecs into the River Bhavani and 200 cusecs into the Arakkankottai - Thadappalli canals.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 102 against the maximum storage level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.