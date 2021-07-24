Water level nearing 100 ft at Bhavanisagar Dam

Water level in Bhavanisagar Dam is expected to touch 100 feet on Sunday morning, after which the entire inflow will be discharged into River Bhavani.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the water level stood at 99.38 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet, while the storage was 28.245 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. The inflow was 9,233 cusecs and the discharge was 100 cusecs in River Bhavani and 800 cusecs in Arakkankottai – Thadappalli canals.

Officials at the Water Resources Department said that inflow continues to be around 9,000 cusecs throughout the day and the level would touch 100 feet by 6 a.m. Sunday.

“As per the flood regulation norms, water should be stored only till 100 feet in July.

Hence, the entire inflow will be discharged into the river after that”, they added.

Meanwhile, Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to move to safer places and asked them to take care of their cattle and belongings.

He asked the children, youngsters, public, tourists and others not to step into the river for bathing, fishing or washing their cattle.

Officials from various departments including Revenue, Public Works Department and the Police were issuing alerts to the people using tom-tom and public address system.

People were asked to remain cautious and take necessary steps to protect themselves.