Water level nearing 100 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir

Water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam is nearing 100 feet against the full reservoir level of of 105 feet here on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the level stood at 99.96 feet while the storage was 28.69 tmc ft against the full capacity of 32.90 tmc ft. The inflow stood at 2,498 cusecs while the discharge was 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal. Discharge into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals were stopped due to rain in the ayacut areas.

Meanwhile, farmers’ associations urged the district administration not to release water from the dam once the water level reaches 100 feet. As per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam every month was specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December. Since the inflow was low and discharge of surplus water in the river would not serve any purpose, water could be stored so that it could be used next month for irrigation, the association members said.