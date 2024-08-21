Water level maintained at 120 feet in Mettur

The water level in the Stanley Reservoir continues to be maintained at its full reservoir level of 120 feet as the entire inflow of 12,500 cusecs continued to be discharged for irrigation here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water and storage levels were at full capacity, measuring 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively. An official from the Water Resources Department mentioned that 12,000 cusecs of water are being discharged into the Cauvery River for irrigation in the delta districts, while an additional 500 cusecs are being discharged into the East-West bank canals.

Meanwhile in Erode, water level in the Bhavanisagar Dam stood at 97.33 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 2 p.m., inflow stood at 2,389 cusecs while the discharge was 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purposes. The discharge into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal has been stopped due to maintenance work to address a breach. Currently, the storage in the dam is 26.69 tmc ft, and its capacity is 32.80 tmc ft.

