Water level maintained at 102 feet in Bhavanisagar reservoir

The water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir continues to be maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Monday.

At 2 p.m., the inflow stood at 3,700 cusecs while the total surplus discharge was 3,400 cusecs. It includes 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 800 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam every month is specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December. “Hence, the water level is maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water is discharged”, the official added.