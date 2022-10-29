Water level maintained at 102 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 29, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir continues to be maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,700 cusecs and the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 300 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored for the month of October was 102 feet and hence the entire quantum of inflow was discharged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app