Water level maintained at 102 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir

Water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir continues to be maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Saturday.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,700 cusecs and the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 300 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored for the month of October was 102 feet and hence the entire quantum of inflow was discharged.