Water level increases to 116.88 ft at Mettur dam

The water level at Mettur dam increased to 116.88 ft on Sunday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, the water level increased from 116.67 ft at 8 a.m. on Sunday to 116.88 ft by 4 p.m. It was 115.91 ft at 4 p.m on Saturday. The storage at the dam was 88,580 tmcft and the inflow to the dam reduced from 25,161 cusecs at 8 a.m. to 13,074 cusecs by 4 p.m. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river was maintained at 1,500 cusecs.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru visited Mettur dam along with District Collector S. Karmegham on Sunday and reviewed arrangements for the release of water for Kuruvai cultivation in delta districts on May 24. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to visit Mettur and raise the shutters of the dam.