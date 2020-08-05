Water level inching close to 90 feet at Bhavani Sagar Dam

With inflow continuing to be over 25,000 cusecs, water level at Bhavani Sagar Dam is inching close to 90 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet here on Wednesday.
At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 89.31 feet while the inflow was 25,168 cusecs. The storage was 21.141 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. The discharge was 200 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli Canals and 200 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal.
Public Works Department officials said that due to heavy rain in the Nilgiris, the dam received the discharged water from Pilloor Reservoir through River Bhavani and also through River Moyar. The dam’s water level had gone up by three feet in two days, they added.
Mettur dam level
The inflow at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 3,613 cusecs on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 64.15 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 27.87 tmc against the capacity of 93.5 tmc. The discharge continues to be at 3,000 cusecs for delta irrigation.
