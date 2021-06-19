Water level inches up in Siruvani Reservoir

19 June 2021 21:41 IST

Water level in the Siruvani Reservoir has gone up by around 12 feet, thanks to the rains in the recent past. Data available with the city’s water managers showed that in the last 10 days, the reservoir had received good rainfall in the last five days: 52 mm on June 13, 53 mm on June 15, 127 mm on June 16, 98 mm on June 17 and 83 mm on June 18.

On June 19, too, there was good rain – 27 mm. This had helped the water level go up by 12.04 feet to 26.18 feet in the reservoir, the full reservoir level of which is 49.50 feet.

The city’s water managers said the rainfall recorded in the reservoir indicated the level of precipitation in the catchment. In the coming days, the water level would keep inching up as the water from the catchment flowed into the reservoir.

The increase in water level would ease the pressure on the Coimbatore Corporation, which had a few days ago started diverting water from the Pilloor drinking water supply scheme to make good the shortfall in supply to the wards fed by Siruvani water.

Meanwhile in the city, there had been only negligible rainfall. Since the start of the South-West Monsoon season on June 1, the city had received only 12.5 mm in four rainy days. A 24-hour period with over 2.5 mm precipitation is considered as rainy day.

With almost three weeks into the monsoon season, the rainfall received was not even half of the long-term average for the first month of the season, said Prof. S.P. Ramanathan of the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

The average for June is 42.8 mm.

Quoting the revised prediction from weather watchers, he said the city was unlikely to see significant rainfall for the remaining days of June. Only in July, the city could witness good rainfall.

The city would continue to experience wind at the top speed of around 20 km per hour. It would also have good cloud cover, he added.

In Pilloor, the Tangedco was releasing only around 6,000 cusecs into the River Bhavani and the Revenue Department there had withdrawn the flood warning, said sources from the district administration.