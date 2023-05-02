Water level inches up in Siruvani reservoir; Pilloor-III partial commissioning likely by June-end: TWAD Board

May 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Owing to heavy rain in the catchment in the last few days, the water level in Siruvani Reservoir inched up to over 7 feet, a Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board official said here on Tuesday.

According to the official, the level increased from 5.44 feet on May 1 to 7.18 feet the next day, owing to 110 mm rainfall in the catchment areas.

The water level was nearing the dead storage level, which was roughly 3 feet. With these showers, nearly a 2 feet increase was recorded, the official said.

Of Coimbatore’s total drinking water requirement of 265.70 MLD (million litres a day), the reservoir provides a total of 101.4 MLD to 22 wards under the Coimbatore Corporation, 28 village panchayats and seven town panchayats.

At the current level of 40 MLD, the supply can be sustained till May 28, the official said.

“We are expecting heavy rain in the catchment areas in the coming days. But, the supply may remain the same since we may need adequate storage to meet the requirement in June, in case there is a delay in the onset of monsoon,” the official said.

Therefore, residents would continue to get water supply once in six or seven days.

Pilloor III

The partial commissioning of the Pilloor-III drinking water project may be only in June, a TWAD Board engineer associated with the project said.

The project proposes to provide 178 MLD of additional water to the added areas of Coimbatore. The project comprises a 90.76-km pipeline, a 73 lakh-litre master storage reservoir, a water treatment plant and the Kattanmalai tunnel through which water will be conveyed.

According to a TWAD Board official, over 50 % of the 90.76-km pipeline work to bring water to the city from the reservoir has been completed and efforts are under way to complete the entire stretch by June-end .

“The time extension is due to the delay in the land acquisition process, which was finalised a few months ago. As the level in Siruvani Reservoir is expected to increase, the pressure to begin partial commissioning of the Pilloor project in May eased. The pipeline and storage reservoir work will be done by the end of June and a partial commissioning will be initiated only after this,” he explained.