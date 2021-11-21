Water level in Uppar dam brings cheer to farmers

The water level at Uppar dam in Tiruppur was 18.9 ft against the full reservoir level of 24 ft on Sunday.

Tiruppur

21 November 2021 23:18 IST

The increase in water level in Uppar dam located near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district following the recent rain has brought cheer to the farmers in Kundadam, who have been demanding adequate release of water to the dam for nearly a decade.

According to the district administration, the water level in Uppar dam was 18.9 feet against its full reservoir level of 24 feet and its total storage was 371.75 mcft.

Advertising

Advertising

R. Muruganantham, executive committee member of Tiruppur District Uppar Farmers’ Protection Association, this is the highest water level seen in the dam in nearly a decade, during which farmers were urging the Public Works Department to release adequate water to Uppar dam to irrigate crops.

On November 18, Kundadam recorded 200 mm rainfall, which was the highest in the State during the 24-hour period. The heavy rainfall in the block, coupled with the increased outflow of water from Thirumoorthy dam following the rain, has led to this rise in water level, Mr. Muruganantham said. “This water now can be used to irrigate 6,060 acres of agricultural land and we expect that it can be used for irrigation till April 2022,” he said.

The Public Works Department must ensure in the coming years that the water distribution from Thirumoorthy dam to Uppar dam is adequate and must not force farmers to stage protests for water, he added.