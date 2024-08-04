Water level in Thirumoorthy Dam in Tiruppur leaves WRD in a spot as it struggles to finish repair works

The Water Resources Department in Tiruppur district finds itself in an unenviable situation due to the growing anxiety of farmers dependent on the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP). Farmers have expressed concern over the “tardy” pace of contour canal repair works.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supply of water from the system dams to Thirumoorthy Dam has been delayed due to the reportedly slow pace of these repair works. Despite recent heavy rainfall, the level in Thirumoorthy Dam, from where the 124-km PAP canal originates, remains at 28.11 feet against a maximum of 60 feet. Fearing that the incompletion of the repairs will delay the release of water for irrigation beyond the usual schedule (the last week of this month), farmers have planned sustained protests in Pollachi from Monday.

Farmers have accused the Water Resources Department of creating an “artificial drought” in Palladam, Kangayam, and Vellakovil areas through which the PAP canal passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the water level at the Parambikulam Dam stood at 66.85 feet against a maximum depth of 72 feet. Despite an inflow of 3,277 cusecs, the outflow from the dam was kept at just 40 cusecs due to the unfinished repair works on the contour canal, which channels water to Thirumoorthy Dam.

Last week, the Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, criticised the State Government for failing to complete the canal repairs in time.

In response, Minister for Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan, stated that ₹184 crore had been sanctioned for repairing damaged sections of the contour canal immediately after the DMK assumed charge. “It is due to the execution of repair works that water released from the Sarkarpathy Hydel Power House is reaching the Thirumoorthy Dam without significant wastage,” the Minister contended. The Water Resources Department is nevertheless in a position to complete repair works within the first week of August, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.