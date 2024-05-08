Water level in Siruvani dam dips to 10 ft

As of May 8, the water level at Siruvani dam measured at 10.04 feet. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board reported that the dam is currently supplying Coimbatore city with 33.64 million litres per day (MLD) of water, a decrease from the 36 MLD provided last week.

The dam has a capacity to store water up to 49.89 feet.

“The decline in water level is attributed to the absence of rainfall in the dam’s catchment area. However, we anticipate rainfall soon, which should lead to a rise in the water level,” stated a TWAD Board official.

According to the Irrigation Department of the Kerala government, the total storage level of the dam stands at 878.5 metres above mean sea level. The dead storage level, reserved for forest animals and accessible, is at 863.4 metres. The current storage level is measured above the dead storage level.

