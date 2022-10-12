Mettur dam reaches full capacity for the second time this year

Stanley Reservoir brimming with water at Mettur in Salem district. File | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reached its maximum capacity of 120 ft at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday and the surplus water of 28,000 cusecs is being released into River Cauvery.

This is the second time that the reservoir attained its full capacity this year while the first was on July 16.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the inflow stood at 29,000 cusecs while the storage was at its full capacity of 93.47 tmc. While 23,000 cusecs were discharged into Cauvery through the powerhouse tunnel, 5,000 cusecs were discharged through the 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices. About 500 cusecs is being discharged through the East-West bank canal for irrigation.

An official at the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that water level was maintained at its full capacity for 69 days that went below 120 feet on September 23.

Due to decrease in inflow and increase in discharge for delta irrigation, the water level dropped below 119 feet. However, due to recent rains in the catchment area, the reservoir received copious water in the last three days leading to the water level reaching its maximum capacity.