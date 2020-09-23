Water level in Mettur increases

SALEM

With inflow continuing to be over 60,000 cusecs, the water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur has gone up by four feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m. the inflow was 70,000 cusecs while the discharge was 18,000 cusecs in River Cauvery and 700 cusecs in Mettur East and West Bank canal. The water level stood at 95.27 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 58.88 tmc against the capacity of 93.5 tmc.

Public Works Department officials said that on Tuesday, the water level stood at 91.45 feet while the inflow was 65,000 cusecs. Due to an increase in inflow in the past 24 hours, the water level had gone up by four feet in a day, they added.

Erode: The inflow at Bhavani Sagar dam that was 6,654 cusecs in the morning dropped to 3,056 cusecs on Wednesday evening.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 101.80 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.156 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Discharge was 2,300 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 750 in Arakankottai and Thadapalli Canals.

Public Works Department officials said that rainfall in the catchment areas have reduced significantly in the past 24 hours leading to drop in inflow at the reservoir. They said that water level is increasing slowly and the level could touch 102 feet by Thursday only if the inflow continues to be the same.