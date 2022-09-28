Water level in Mettur drops below 119 feet

With the discharge of water from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur for irrigation continues to be at 10,900 cusecs, the water level dropped below 119 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet here on Wednesday.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that at 8 a.m. the water level stood at 118.70 feet while the inflow was 11,700 cusecs and the discharge was 10,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 900 cusecs into the East and West bank canals. The storage was 91.41 tmc against the capacity of 93.47 tmc.

Likewise, inflow at the Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode district stood at 3,000 cusecs while the total surplus discharge stood at 2,900 cusecs.

Discharges were River Bhavani 600 cusecs and Lower Bhavani Project canal 2,300 cusecs. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

An official at the Water Resources Department said as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam for September is 102 feet and hence the water level is maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water was discharged.