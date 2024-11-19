Water level in Mettur dam

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 9,542 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 107.44 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 74.82 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 9,542 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 10,449 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation reduced to 1,000 cusecs from 2,000 cusecs. Water discharge for canal irrigation is maintained at 500 cusecs.

