 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mettur dam

Published - November 19, 2024 06:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 9,542 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 107.44 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 74.82 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 9,542 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 10,449 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation reduced to 1,000 cusecs from 2,000 cusecs. Water discharge for canal irrigation is maintained at 500 cusecs.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.