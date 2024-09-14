Water level in Mettur Dam increases to 111.75 feet

Water level at Mettur Dam stood at 111.75 feet on Saturday against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 80.92 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 13,217 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 11,631 cusecs.

Six arrested for ration rice smuggling in Salem

A special team of the Civil Supplies CID arrested six people for smuggling PDS rice in Salem on Friday. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted patrols near the Moottur burial ground in Suramangalam on Friday night, following a tip-off. During their rounds, they discovered several individuals transferring ration rice from one vehicle to another. The police arrested six suspects, identified as D. Chinna Raja (36) of Neermulli Kuttai; C. Rama Jayam (52) of Suramangalam; G. Sakthivel (40) of Tharamangalam; S. Loganathan (19) of Suramangalam; K. Sutharasan (25) of Udayapatti; and S. Santhosh Kumar (33) of Jagir Reddipatti.

Two individuals managed to evade capture: C. Saravanan (45) from Kadayampatti and Muthu, a native of Karnataka.

The police registered a case and arrested the six accused. They seized three minivans, two motorcycles, and six tonnes of ration rice used in the smuggling operation.

14-year-old boy electrocuted while playing in Namakkal

R. Iniyavan (14), a resident of Mettu Street in Senthamangalam and a Class VII student at a private school in Pudhansanthai, was electrocuted on Friday evening while playing football with friends on a government school ground. While retrieving the ball, which had fallen near a building, he accidentally came into contact with an electric wire. Hearing his screams, local villagers rushed him to the government hospital, but he died on the way. The Senthamangalam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

