Water level in Mettur Dam crosses 103 feet due to recent rain

May 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Salem

Due to recent rain in the catchment areas, the water level in Mettur dam crossed 103 feet on Thursday.

The inflow into the dam started to increase in the first week of May. On May 3, the inflow was increased to 3,980 cusecs, and the water level was at 101.30 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. On May 6, the inflow touched 6,712 cusecs, but later it dropped, and on Wednesday, the inflow was at 4,605 cusecs.

On Thursday, the dam’s water level stood at 103.31 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The inflow into the dam increased to 5,727 cusecs. The discharge continues at 1,500 cusecs.

Officials with the Water Resources Department said that as the water level crossed 100 feet in the dam, it was sufficient to release water for delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12. After that, monsoon rain would start in Karnataka and Kerala between June and September. So Mettur dam would be able to get water.

Last year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the release of water on May 24 itself, as the dam had more than 115 feet of water. At present, due to rain, the inflow had increased, but it might reduce in a couple of days. So there was more chance for water release on June 12 and not before that if rain stopped in catchment areas, the officials added.

