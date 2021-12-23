Coimbatore

Water level in KRP Dam rises close to full capacity

Water will be released from KRP Dam by the end of December.  

Krishnagiri reservoir has almost filled up to its full capacity with the water level of 51.85 ft, falling short of its 52 ft total reservoir capacity on Thursday.

With the rain subsiding, the inflow to the reservoir had fallen considerably. The inflow was 462 cusecs, while the discharge was 527 cusecs. The storage in the reservoir was 1,649.27 tmcft against the total 1,666.29 tmcft.

Water will be released from the KRP Dam by the end of this month for irrigation.

Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur recorded a water level of 40.02 ft against the total level of 44.28 ft.

The storage level in the dam stood at 333.88 tmcft of the total 480.86 tmcft. The inflow was 340 cusecs and the same quantum of water was being released from the dam.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 11:19:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/water-level-in-krp-dam-rises-close-to-full-capacity/article38023790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY