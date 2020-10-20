Water level in KRP dam reaches 48 ft

KRISHNAGIRI

20 October 2020 23:54 IST

Water level at KRP dam reached 48 feet of its total capacity of 52 feet for the first time in three years after one of the shutters had breached.

The water level has risen to 48 feet, just short of the flood alert that is issued at 50 feet. In view of the increasing inflow due to continuous rain both in Karnataka and in the district, the administration has given a warning of steady rise in the discharge as soon as the water level reaches 50 feet.

Earlier, Collector Dr. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the dam along with Public Works Department officials to check the safety protocols. The administration was alerted to an impending flood warning in the wake of rising water level.

According to an administration release, a flood warning will be issued once the water level touched 50 feet and in view of the impending warning, people living in low lying areas of Thenpennai river have been asked to move to safer areas.

As of Tuesday, of the total storage of 1,666.29 tmcft, the reservoir was holding 1,238.06 tmcft. With continuous rain, the inflow to the dam, one of which is from Kelavarapalli dam, and also the discharge to Thenpennai river are set to increase.