The water level in KRP reservoir reached 50.25 feet against its full reservoir level of 52 ft on Wednesday.

Inflow into KRP dam was 462 cusecs and about 84 cusecs is released through the left main canal and 89 cusecs through right main canal. The cumulative canal outflow from the dam is 185 cusecs.

Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur touched 41.98 ft or the dam’s total 44 ft. The inflow of 462 cusecs was being released as the outflow.