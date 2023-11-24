Water level in desilted tanks, ponds on the rise

November 24, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The northeast monsoon has brought copious inflow into the tanks and ponds in the district, thanks to the district administration and Non-Government Organisations that desilted them, resulting in increased water storage.

The Coimbatore Tanks and Ponds Protection Committee has desilted Odakaraikuttai, spread over 2.89 acres, and Pungankuttai, spread over 1.60 acres, in Vellimalaipattinam, and Mayiladumparai kuttai, spread over 2.74 acres, in Madukkarai block in Chettipalayam. In Annur block, the NGO desilted Kattampatti tank spread over 160 acres.

In Coimbatore, Siruthuli has desilted Ukkulam, Pudukulam, Kolarpathy, Genganarayanasamudram, Chottaiyandikuttai, Valankulam, Periakulam, Krishnampathy, Narasampathy, Selvampathy, Kumarapathy, Selvachintamani kulam and Kurichikulam.

In addition, Chennur Kuttai, Arumuagagounden kuttai, Pachapalayam kuttai, Kannamarkuttai, Molapalayam kuttai, Vadivelampalayam kuttai, Molapalayam kuttai, Vadivelampalayam kuttai, Nandagoundenpudur kuttai, Maligaikuttai, Nelluvayal kuttai, Aatukkaran koil kuttai, Kulandaigounden kuttai, Selambanur kuttai, Chadivayal, Ayyan kuttai, Kurumbapalayam kulam, Odakarai kuttai, Kumaran kuttai, Vandipathai Kuttai, Oorukuttai have also been desilted.

Similarly, Mundanthurai, Nandankarai, Sengalipalayam, Narasipuram, Pachanvalpathi, Narasipuram, Varamoongilpalayam check dams and tanks in CRPF, Anna University, Bharathiar University and Chinmaya school areas have also been desilted.

Kaushika River Protection Committee has desilted the 200-acre Chinnavedampatti lake and eight-km-long Raja Vaikal. Similarly, the 165-acre Agrahara samakulam has been desilted with the Corporate Social Responsibility funding from various industries and the tank has reached the brim. The 120-acre Sircar Samakulam aka Kalingarayan kulam, Suripallam canal, and the 85-acre Avarankulam in Ellapalayam have also been desilted.

The copious inflow continues and the tanks are expected to reach the brim, improving storage and increasing the groundwater table substantially, says Collector Kranti Kumar Pati.