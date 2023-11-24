HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in desilted tanks, ponds on the rise

November 24, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast monsoon has brought copious inflow into the tanks and ponds in the district, thanks to the district administration and Non-Government Organisations that desilted them, resulting in increased water storage.

The Coimbatore Tanks and Ponds Protection Committee has desilted Odakaraikuttai, spread over 2.89 acres, and Pungankuttai, spread over 1.60 acres, in Vellimalaipattinam, and Mayiladumparai kuttai, spread over 2.74 acres, in Madukkarai block in Chettipalayam. In Annur block, the NGO desilted Kattampatti tank spread over 160 acres.

In Coimbatore, Siruthuli has desilted Ukkulam, Pudukulam, Kolarpathy, Genganarayanasamudram, Chottaiyandikuttai, Valankulam, Periakulam, Krishnampathy, Narasampathy, Selvampathy, Kumarapathy, Selvachintamani kulam and Kurichikulam.

In addition, Chennur Kuttai, Arumuagagounden kuttai, Pachapalayam kuttai, Kannamarkuttai, Molapalayam kuttai, Vadivelampalayam kuttai, Molapalayam kuttai, Vadivelampalayam kuttai, Nandagoundenpudur kuttai, Maligaikuttai, Nelluvayal kuttai, Aatukkaran koil kuttai, Kulandaigounden kuttai, Selambanur kuttai, Chadivayal, Ayyan kuttai, Kurumbapalayam kulam, Odakarai kuttai, Kumaran kuttai, Vandipathai Kuttai, Oorukuttai have also been desilted.

Similarly, Mundanthurai, Nandankarai, Sengalipalayam, Narasipuram, Pachanvalpathi, Narasipuram, Varamoongilpalayam check dams and tanks in CRPF, Anna University, Bharathiar University and Chinmaya school areas have also been desilted.

Kaushika River Protection Committee has desilted the 200-acre Chinnavedampatti lake and eight-km-long Raja Vaikal. Similarly, the 165-acre Agrahara samakulam has been desilted with the Corporate Social Responsibility funding from various industries and the tank has reached the brim. The 120-acre Sircar Samakulam aka Kalingarayan kulam, Suripallam canal, and the 85-acre Avarankulam in Ellapalayam have also been desilted.

The copious inflow continues and the tanks are expected to reach the brim, improving storage and increasing the groundwater table substantially, says Collector Kranti Kumar Pati.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.