Water level in dams

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 73.06 ft against the total scale of 120 ft.

The stored capacity of water in the dam was 35,385 mcft. It received an inflow of 9,007 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 12,000 cusecs and 800 cusecs of water was discharged through East-West canal.

In Bhavani Sagar dam, the water level was 101 ft against the total scale of 105 ft. The stored capacity of water was 29.51 tmc. The dam received an inflow of 2,823 cusecs. The total discharge from the dam was 2,800 cusecs.