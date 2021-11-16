Water level in Bhavanisagar Dam inching close to 104 feet

ERODE

16 November 2021 22:47 IST

The water level at the Bhavanisagar Dam is inching close to 104 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 4,342 cusecs while the discharge was 1,800 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 300 cusecs into Arakkankottai – Thadapalli canals. The water level stood at 103.62 feet while the storage was 31.64 tmcft. against the capacity of 32.80 tmcft.

Officials of the Public Works Department said the inflow increased from 3,229 cusecs on Monday to over 4,000 cusecs on Tuesday and they were continuously monitoring the flow.

Staff Reporter from Salem adds

Despite releasing surplus water, the water level at Mettur Dam remained at 120.10ft on Tuesday due to increase in inflow to the dam. According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m., the water level at the dam was 120.10ft and the storage was 93,630 tmcft. The dam received an inflow of 40,000 cusecs and equal amount of water was released into River Cauvery from the dam through power houses and Ellis Saddle surplus gates. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 300 cusecs. The dam premises recorded 28.4 mm rainfall.