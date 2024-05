May 03, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The water level at Bhavanisagar Dam stood at 45.28 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet here on Friday.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, the inflow stood at 48 tmc while the discharge was 200 cusecs into the Bhavani river for drinking water purposes, while the discharge for irrigation into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, Kalingarayan canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals was stopped due to poor storage. The storage was 3.39 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.