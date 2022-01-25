Water level drops to 109.9 ft at Mettur dam

The water level at Mettur dam reduced to 109.9ft against a total scale of 120ft on Tuesday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the stored water capacity of water at the dam was 78,267 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 827 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 8,000 cusecs of water.

At Bhavani Sagar dam, the water level was 98.81ft against a total scale of 105ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 27.80 tmc and the dam received an average inflow of 986 cusecs of water. 800 cusecs of water was discharged through Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs of water was released intoBhavaniriver for drinking water purposes.