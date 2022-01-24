Water level drops further in Bhavanisagar dam

ERODE

24 January 2022 17:00 IST

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam dropped below 99 feet and stood at 98.25 feet against the FRL of 105 feet on Monday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 332 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 27.93 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

