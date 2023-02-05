Water level drops below 99 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

February 05, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam dropped below 99 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Sunday.

At 4 p.m., the level stood at 98.67 feet, the inflow was 794 cusecs while the discharge was 1,000 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 27.70 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Mettur level

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 1,454 cusecs. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 103.74 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 69.77 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 1,000 cusecs into River Cauvery.