ADVERTISEMENT

Water level drops below 99 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

February 05, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam dropped below 99 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Sunday.

At 4 p.m., the level stood at 98.67 feet, the inflow was 794 cusecs while the discharge was 1,000 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 27.70 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Mettur level

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 1,454 cusecs. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 103.74 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 69.77 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 1,000 cusecs into River Cauvery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US