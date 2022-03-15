Water level drops below 90 feet in Bhavanisagar dam

The water level at the Bhavanisagar dam dropped below the 90 feet mark and stood at 89.68 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Tuesday.

Water Resources Department officials said that at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 1,083 cusecs while the discharge was 2,380 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 200 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 21.38 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 105.39 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 473 cusecs while the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 72.04 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc.