Water level drops below 89 ft in Bhavanisagar dam

The water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 88.49 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 709 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal and 200 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 20.61 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against the full capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 104.90 feet against the FRL of 120 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 3,135 cusecs and the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 71.33 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.