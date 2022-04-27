Water level drops below 81 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 80.58 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 823 cusecs while the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 200 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purposes. The storage was 15.99 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

Meanwhile, water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 105.53 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 2,198 cusecs and the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 72.19 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.