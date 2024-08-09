Water level drops below 120 feet at Mettur Dam

The water level in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur dropped below 120 feet on Friday.

On July 30 evening, Mettur dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet and for the past 10 days, the surplus water from the dam had been discharged for delta irrigation and the water level has been maintained at its full capacity of 120 feet. With no rain in the catchments and the amount of water discharged from the dams in Karnataka coming down, inflow into Mettur dam has reduced drastically.

On Friday, the dam’s water level stood at 119.59 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.81 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 5,258 cusecs from the Thursday’s inflow of 10,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs of water was being discharged from the dam.

