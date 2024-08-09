GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level drops below 120 feet at Mettur Dam

Published - August 09, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur dropped below 120 feet on Friday.

On July 30 evening, Mettur dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet and for the past 10 days, the surplus water from the dam had been discharged for delta irrigation and the water level has been maintained at its full capacity of 120 feet. With no rain in the catchments and the amount of water discharged from the dams in Karnataka coming down, inflow into Mettur dam has reduced drastically.

On Friday, the dam’s water level stood at 119.59 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.81 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 5,258 cusecs from the Thursday’s inflow of 10,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs of water was being discharged from the dam.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.