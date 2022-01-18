Water level drops below 113 feet in Mettur Dam

SALEM

18 January 2022 17:16 IST

Waterlevelat the Stanley Reservoir inMetturstood at 112.99 feet against the full reservoirlevel(FRL) of 120 feet on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 1,071 cusecs and the discharge was 8,000 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 82.72 tmcft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmcft.

Advertising

Advertising

Waterlevelat the Bhavanisagardamin Erode district stood at 100.01 feet against the FRL of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into thedamwas 871 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinkingwaterpurpose. The storage was 28.73 tmcft against the capacity of 32.80 tmcft.